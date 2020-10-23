GHBC Pinnacle Awards honors local businesses

The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) announced the finalists for its coveted Pinnacle and Upstart Awards honoring excellence among African American business owners in Houston. Ten businesses were selected as finalists for the Pinnacle Award; five will ultimately be named winners. For the Upstart Award, there are three finalists, with one winner to be announced.

The GHBC Pinnacle Award recognizes leading Black entrepreneurs for their success in business and their positive impact on the communities and industries they serve.

The 2020 Pinnacle Award finalists include TNR Accounting, Total Wellness Assessment and Counseling, Mpulse Healthcare and Technology, Lucille’s, Hillday Public Relations, BJackson Enterprises, LLC, Bright Learners Academy, J. Archer Insurance Group, LLC, Nuksy’s Fine Catering and Remax Legacy Living-Remax 1st Class.

Upstart Award finalists include Optimize Health, Gingerbread School and Office Pride Commercial Janitorial.

In addition to these prestigious honors, the GHBC will bestow several other awards to accomplished businesses and entrepreneurs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is being hosted virtually on Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will stream live on the GHBC YouTube channel, and there will be a replay on Quest Channel 55 on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 31, both at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ghbcc.com or call (713) 660-8299.