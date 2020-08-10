Harris County expands access to marriage licenses, birth/death certificates, and DBAs

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced that, beginning Monday, August 10, services including marriage licenses, birth/death certificates, and DBAs will be available to the public by appointment Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition, all County Clerk Annex offices will be reopened on Monday, August 10, so these services will be available at 11 separate locations across Harris County.

“Although County buildings have been closed to the public to comply with the “Stay Home, Work Safe” Policy, we have been given the green light to reopen our Annexes to provide services to our valued clients – the residents and businesses of Harris County,” said Clerk Hollins. “We are diligently working to continue to offer critical services to our neighbors while ensuring the safety of our staff and the general public.”

The Harris County Clerk’s Office continues to offer many services online, among these, electronic filing in real property, electronic filing in the courts (county civil and probate), and personal records. Electronic filing for campaign and personal finance is also available online.

Due to the high demand for marriage licenses, the Harris County Clerk’s Office began issuing these on May 18 by appointment only at the downtown office, located at 201 Caroline Street. Since then, the office has issued more than 1,200 marriage licenses. The office had been scheduling up to 14 appointments per day. As of Monday, however, the downtown office will offer up to 30 appointments per day, and each Annex office will be able to schedule up to 14 appointments a day. That represents an increase of over 1,000% in available appointments countywide.

“We are actively monitoring government guidance and following important safety protocols. The health of Harris County residents and our colleagues is our highest priority,” added Hollins. “Our office is following social distancing and protective guidelines, and public service areas are now equipped with Plexiglas partitions.”

Harris County residents will have the opportunity to book appointments for marriage licenses, birth/death certificates, and DBAs by logging on to [ www.cclerk.hctx.net/ Applications/ AppointmentBooking] as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, August 10. For other services, please visit https://www.cclerk.hctx.net.

Clients who already have appointments but would prefer an earlier one have the option of booking an earlier appointment at the above link and cancelling their later appointment.