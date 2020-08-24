Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing in Houston

The Houston Health Department, in partnership with the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Texas, will offer testing at two high-volume capacity test sites. The two Houston surge sites, each with a 1,250 daily test capacity, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at:

Darrell Tully Stadium, 1050 Dairy Ashford

Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive

Appointments are available at www.doineedacovid19test.com. On-site registration is also available.

The department also offers free drive-thru testing at two other mega sites in Houston, located at Delmar Stadium and Butler Stadium. Each site is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 650 tests.

People wanting to get tested at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code.

Butler Stadium, 13755 S. Main St., no longer requires an access code, commonly referred to as an appointment.

The department will also open its two mobile units for drive-thru testing. The sites don’t require appointments and each has a daily capacity of 250 tests. The sites are:

National Association of Christian Churches, 16605 Air Center Rd., August 24-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Arab American Community Center, 10555 Stancliff Rd., Aug. 28-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer free COVID-19 tests daily at Minute Maid Park, Lot C. The testing site’s capacity is 2,000 tests per day and features eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up lanes.

The site opens Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is available on-site or by visiting texas.curativeinc.com. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.

TDEM and the department also operate drive-thru testing sites at:

Memorial Elementary School, 6401 Arnot St.

Mt. Rose Church of God, 13000 Crosby Lynchburg Rd.

Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr.,

HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr., and

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.

TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.

TDEM also operates a walk-up site that doesn’t require appointments at the Merfish Teen Center, 9000 S. Rice Ave, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer weekday testing at drive-thru test sites at:

Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd

Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic,

New Faith Church, 4315 W Fuqua St, and

Bethel’s Place Empowerment Center, 12660 Sandpiper Dr.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC drive-thru sites opening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. are:

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.,

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.,

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., and

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Ibn Sina Foundation

The Iba Sina Foundation offers free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics, 5012 N. Shepherd Dr. and 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.

Appointments for the Shepherd location are available by calling 832-426-3760 and appointments for the Wilcrest location are available at 281-495-7462.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.