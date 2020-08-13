Herman Cain’s Twitter account attacks Biden, Harris from beyond the grave

It’s no surprise that Republicans have worked themselves up into a frenzy to attack Sen. Kamala Harris since she was named as Joe Biden’s running mate. But one eye-opening attack came from the Twitter account of former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain, who is dead.

The Trump-backer died last month age of 74 from health complications after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. His Twitter account has been kept active since his death to share tributes and pertinent information such as funeral-service details. But, on Wednesday, the account shared a Trump attack ad about Harris and Biden with the caption: “Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris.”

Some flagged this with the social media platform, questioning the account’s continued use.

On the top of Cain’s twitter account, as a pinned tweet, is a post reading: “There is news from Cain HQ. The mission continues…”

This links to a post by Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, Cain’s daughter, with the title: “My dad wanted his work to continue: Here’s how we, his team, are going to honor his wish.”

In this, she wrote that her dad “believed in using his voice to teach, enlighten and give hope.”

“It’s one of the ways he used this web site every day, and he wouldn’t have wanted that work to stop with his passing,” she wrote.

A banner at the top of the website now has the title “The Cain Gang,” with the strapline “because the mission continues.”

The post said that Cain created this name himself.

“We are his team, and he’ll always be our leader. He would have wanted us to do this,” the piece added. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

