HISD announces new food distribution sites

The Houston Independent School District will continue food distribution efforts at 25 sites throughout the district during the week of Monday, April 13.

Food will be packed by HISD Nutrition Services staff at the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility and then delivered daily to each site, in alignment with our updated procedures and safety measures. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

As families arrive, staff will minimize contact by filling out required forms for families and placing food in their trunks. Those who walk to the sites also must adhere to strict social distancing requirements.

Specific locations, dates, and times are listed below.

Monday, April 13

Foerster Elementary School, 14200 Fonmeadow Dr., 9 a.m.

Attucks Middle School, 4330 Bellfort Blvd., 9 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 11 a.m.

Blackshear Elementary School, 2900 Holman Ave., 3 p.m.

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Rd., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

McNamara Elementary School, 8714 McAvoy Dr., 9 a.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34 th St., 9 a.m.

Thompson Elementary School, 6121 Tierwester St., 11 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 Saint Lo Rd., 3 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St., 9 a.m.

Fondren Elementary School, 12405 Carlsbad St., 9 a.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 11 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 3 p.m.

Hilliard Elementary School, 8115 E. Houston Rd., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

(new location) Hartsfield Elementary School, 5001 Perry St., 9 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Burrus Elementary School, 701 E. 33 rd St., 11 a.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 p.m.

Fonwood Early Childhood Center, 9709 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 17