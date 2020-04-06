HISD, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 2 provide free meal options for children

There are two new options Monday for people who need meals for their children.

Houston ISD is reopening distribution for meals and is expected to give out 500 meals a day. The district shut down after someone involved in the distribution was being tested for COVID-19.

The district said there will be a streamlined process that will implement increased safety measures.

HISD Nutrition Services said they will continue to work with the Houston Food Bank for the initiative and use the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility as the central hub for this initiative. Staff members are expected to pack food boxes at the facility, which then will be delivered to the distribution sites Monday through Friday.

As families arrive at the sites, staff members are expected to fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program form for them, minimalizing interpersonal contact, and place boxes in car trunks. Participants who walk up to the sites must also adhere to social distancing requirements.

Here are specific dates and times for distribution:

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort St., 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 9 a.m.

Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont St., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 11 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Drive, 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St., 9 a.m.

Woodson PK-5, 10720 Southview St., 9 a.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 11 a.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.

Precinct 2 is also giving away meals at parks Monday, they announced on Twitter.

Pct. 2 said they will be offering free lunch for children at five parks. This is on a first-come, first-serve basis and children must be present to receive lunches, the tweet stated.

The City of Houston has been operating a curbside meal program at 50 community centers around the city Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. Free meals, including lunch and a snack, are available for youth ages 1 to 18. Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal. Parents are not allowed to take food for a child who is not present at the time of pickup.

Additionally, families can visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites that are located across greater Houston.