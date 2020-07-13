Houston Black Restaurant Week returns for fifth year

Houston will celebrate the Black culinary industry this week.

The 2020 edition of Houston Black Restaurant Week will run from July 10-19, featuring 31 Black-owned restaurants.

Black Restaurant Week LLC, which started in Houston, is celebrating its fifth year with an eight-city tour, and Houston is its first stop.

This year, BRW founders Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson are waiving the financial participation fee for all restaurants.

Some participating restaurants are offering dine-in menus this year, though BRW founders say the emphasis is on takeout and delivery, which became a lifeline for participating restaurants faced with financial consequences from COVID-19.

Black Restaurant Week will include culinary activities and virtual events such as:

Restaurant Week: features affordable prix-fixe menu options from participating restaurants starting at $10

The Black Plate Awards: engages the community to vote on their favorite restaurants participating in BRW

BRW Bingo Game: encourages the community to visit multiple restaurants during BRW and keep track of their receipt to win a prize

Power of Palate Competition: national virtual cocktail competition to discover which city has the best bartender in the United States

The 2020 Houston Black Restaurant Week will be a little different than previous years amid the coronavirus pandemic and the current racial unrest, according to the organizers. Participating restaurants will use this week to educate and bring awareness while stimulating growth in African American-owned farms and businesses.

Participating restaurants include caterers, food trucks and chefs.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 and participating major cities include Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

The restaurants participating in Houston Black Restaurant Week: