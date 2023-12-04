A Thursday dispute at an early voting location in south Houston involving a candidate on the ballot ended when police were called to the scene.

The dispute escalated after the District D candidate and current councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said she visited the Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center polling center Thursday to discuss a concern of a poll worker’s conduct with the residing Precinct Judge.

“The situation escalated when the poll worker, realizing he was the subject of the complaint, followed and confronted me in an aggressive manner, putting his finger in my face,” she said in a statement.

Police arrived to the scene shortly after, but Evans-Shabazz said officers made no attempt to speak with her about the incident.

The Harris County Clerks Office confirmed Evans-Shabazz was asked to leave the polling location several times, according to ABC13, which also reported she denied any claims of electioneering at the voting location.

She denied that she had been campaigning within the polling place, but ABC13 reported that she violated Texas election laws that restrict candidates from campaigning within 100 feet of polling locations.

She said in her statement that Travis McGee, her opponent in the council race, said he witnessed the event.

“His behavior suggests a deliberate attempt to harass and use any overheard information to spread falsehoods and tarnish my reputation,” she said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, McGee said he had no involvement in the incident.