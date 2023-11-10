New polling data shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, and Black folks will be crucial in helping him win. The results of polls conducted by The New York Times and Siena College found Biden is trailing Trump in swing states expected to play outsized roles in the 2024 election, including some that previously helped secure Biden’s victory in 2020.

Of those states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – just one shows Biden beating Trump by a slim margin. There are also more Black voters from those states – 22% of them – supporting a Republican presidential candidate than ever previously recorded,the New York Times reported:

While polling is far from definitive, it can provide an indication of trends.

Celebrities like rappers Waka Flocka Flame and Sexxy Red have jumped on the Trump train.

Trump credits his mugshot from his indictment in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election in Fulton County for“quadrupling” his support among Black voters (because Black folks love criminality and supporting ‘victims’).

A CNN poll in September found that Biden was losing ground with Black voters, his most loyal base of voters, while the nation’s overall electorate was seemingly split between the incumbent and Trump – data that doesn’t bode well for Biden, especially when it found Biden is also “underperforming among nonwhite voters.”