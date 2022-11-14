11-13-22

Thursday, I attended a playoff game between Westside and Cy Fair at Pridgeon Stadium. Westside started the season with 4 straight losses but was able to get the ball rolling towards the latter half of the season. CY Fair, on the other hand, seemed to have steamrolled everyone throughout the season. Coming into this game on paper it looked like Westside didn’t have a chance, and after the first few plays, it looked like Westside didn’t have a chance. The heart was there, but just the sheer number of bodies seemed to have worn Westside down. Cy Fair’s relentless passing attack and fly-to-the-ball defense didn’t allow Westside to move the ball past their half of the field much. Cy Fair would advance in playoffs as they would beat Westside 49-0.

Friday, I attended volleyball playoff games between Clear Springs and Tompkins as well as Cinco Ranch and Dawson. Both Tompkins and Cinco Ranch showed why they were playoff ready as they beat both their opponents in three straight sets.

Saturday, I watched as Westbury took on Memorial. Westbury would be fighting an uphill battle as Memorial seemed very skilled on both sides of the ball. Westbury had a few opportunities but Memorial didn’t let up. Rather it was from the air, or the ground, once their offense began to click, there was no looking back. Memorial would go on to win 42-0. Memorial advances in playoffs and Westbury’s season has come to an end.