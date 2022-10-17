10-16-22

Friday, I attended the Klein Forrest vs. Klein Collins game at Klein Memorial Stadium. This game would showcase two great teams both in hopes of finishing the year strong atop of their district. Klein Collins came in undefeated and Klein Forrest was hoping to hand them their first loss of the season. In the first half defense was a factor on both sides of the ball. In the second half, defense told a different story in the second half. Klein Forrest made adjustments and was able to get their running game into gear, however, this seemed to have little effect on Klein Collins who quickly answered with a passing attack of their own. In the end, Klein Collins walked away victorious with a score of 28-17. Klein Collins will face Klein Cain next as Klein Forrest with face Tomball.

Saturday, I attended the Booker T. Washington vs. Furr game at Cowart Stadium. With just 1 loss in the district, Furr looked to stay atop as they took on the high-powered Booker T. offense. Booker T. hoped to stay unbeaten and walk their way to the top of the district to claim bragging rights alone. The game was packed with action and defense was a key factor until the 4th quarter when Booker T. let loose. Booker T. would go on to win 30-13 scoring 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter. Furr looks to face Worthing in their next matchup, while Booker T. looks to face Yates.