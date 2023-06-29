AI is now so commonplace and all-encompassing that there are now AI assistants that will map out your daily schedule, and make changes depending on what you do and don’t get done on any given day. This means you aren’t even controlling your schedule anymore; AI is.

Scary.

And that’s just one of the many potential implications of AI’s “insurgence” into every nook and cranny of our world. Another was previewed in the movie franchises “The Matrix” and “The Terminator,” and the “Black Mirror” episode titled “Metalhead.”

Even scarier.

Still, another possible outcome of AI’s continued expansion is far more positive. Former Vice President Al Gore said the same apprehension some today have about AI, folk back in the day had about books. Yes, books.

The thought was, with stories, ideas and information written down in books, humans would lose the capacity to remember, as relying upon memory was the only way to pass on our thoughts and musings before the new technology of “books” hit the scene. But what actually happened was, our brains were freed up from having to remember such information and we could apply that brainpower and energy to other matters. In a sense, we grew our capacity to learn even more.

Gore argues that new technology (books) set off an exponential increase in human growth potential.

Some today, like the presiding bishop of the Pan African Orthodox Christian Church, Reverend D. Kimathi Nelson, believe AI, if used right, can free human beings’ brainpower and energy to go deeper into learning about and understanding our “inner space” (who we are, meaning of life, our divine purpose, etc.), thus creating unlimited growth potential for individuals and society collectively in our day and time.

And though all these are conjecture and future forecasting, what we know for certain about AI is it’s taking some jobs off the market for us humanoids.

According to tech.co, here are the jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI:

The tech.co article did also predict some jobs were safer than others, including lawyers and public sector jobs in nursing and law enforcement (although the “monster” robots being created by Boston Dynamics may beg to differ… again, scary stuff).

Venture Smarter, a small business advice company, also compiled a list of 10 professions they believe are the most resistant to being replaced by AI in the near future. Here they are (with Venture Smarter commentary included):

Artists and performers:

While AI systems can comfortably generate art, music, and text, the human element of creativity and the emotional depth behind artistic expression are aspects that AI isn’t able to replicate yet. It is also difficult for AI to replace the roles of those working in creative leisure activities, such as theatre, dance and live music events, as these require a human element in order to be appreciated.

Therapists and counselors:

Therapists provide a level of empathy, understanding, and emotional support that is difficult to replace with AI. While AI can be quite good at qualitative data extrapolation, it cannot currently build the trust and rapport required for the therapeutic process, nor adapt its approach to suit the needs of the individual client.

AI language models are also likely to encounter difficulty picking up on, and interpreting, subtle non-verbal information such as body language, which therapists and counselors might observe in person.

Medical professionals:

Although AI can assist in diagnosing conditions, medical professionals such as doctors, surgeons, and nurses have extensive knowledge, experience, and intuition that is vital for complex medical situations. Also, beyond diagnosing and offering treatment, AI cannot provide empathetic care, support and reassurance to patients and their families.

Social workers and community workers:

Jobs that involve social work, community outreach, and support services frequently require empathy, cultural understanding, a high level of emotional intelligence, and the ability to build relationships and trust, which AI is currently unable to develop.

Caregivers:

Care work can involve lots of physical tasks, but also emotional support and companionship. Caregivers can provide personalized care, which is especially important if the person is unable to communicate verbally, such as with certain forms of autism. They can also offer emphatic reassurance that AI is currently unable to provide.

Teachers:

Teachers naturally play a crucial role in facilitating learning. While there are already AI systems that can assist with learning, human teachers can deliver personalized learning experiences and mentoring that can’t yet be matched by AI.

Entrepreneurs:

The ability to identify gaps in a market, generate original ideas, and make calculated business decisions are fields where human creativity and judgment still hold significant value. It may well be a very long time before an AI is able to take over in entrepreneurship roles as it would need to take into account ethics in complex situations, knowing when it should and shouldn’t take advantage of a situation.

Managers:

Management requires charisma, strategic thinking, and the capability to motivate and encourage teams. Whilst AI can provide valuable data-driven insights, human management is necessary to navigate complex hierarchical business dynamics.

Skilled tradespeople:

Skilled trades such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrician work can involve physical dexterity, problem-solving, and the flexibility to adapt to unique situations. These trades in their very nature are manual or physical jobs, so it would be difficult for AI to replace them in the near future.

Lawyers and judges:

Lawyers and judges require a broad knowledge of laws, regulations, and case precedents. Understanding complex legal concepts, constructing arguments, and representing clients in court involves critical thinking that AI is not currently capable of doing.

“There are some professions that AI will likely not replace.”, said a Venture Smarter spokesperson. “They predominantly involve complex human interactions, creativity, empathy, or specialized manual skills that are difficult to replicate with current AI technologies.”

“While AI may not completely replace the professions from this study, it can still improve them by automating tedious tasks, and offering data-driven insights.”

So, what’s the big takeaway? Regardless of if your current or future job is or isn’t threatened by AI, we flesh and blood folk have to take lifelong learning way more seriously. How powerful is lifelong learning? That’s what makes AI so dynamic—machines and computers programmed with the directive to always be learning new things. And now R2D2, C3PO, KITT from “Knight Rider” and Rosie from “The Jetsons” are just one bad day away from having us all looking for Morpheus and the crew of the Nebuchadnezzar to save us from Agent Smith and company.”

Sources:venturesmarter.com and tech.co