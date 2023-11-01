Early voting in Houston is seeing record turnout, and many believe that’s because the city’s top job is on the line.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, both Democrats, lead a crowded field of 16 other contenders in the Nov. 7 race to succeed Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is term-limited.

The challenges facing Houston’s next mayor are familiar to many big cities: crime, crumbling infrastructure, budget shortfalls and a lack of affordable housing. With 2.3 million people, Houston is Texas’ most populous city and the most diverse city in the country. It is solidly Democratic, but the mayor’s office is nonpartisan.

Though the field is crowded, the Defender asked the top candidates in local polls to weigh in with no more than 200 words on questions as they pertain to the Black community.

*Republican Jack Christie did not return a reply to our request for an interview.

Gilbert Garcia

Why should Black voters vote for you?

I have spent my entire life fighting for equal rights for all. I have a long track record and history of working to eliminate black and brown communities from the wealth disparity that exists today. Some efforts include serving on the board of a non-profit (SEO) for 35 years that places undergraduates on fast-track internships on Wall Street.

In my business, I’ve prioritized building wealth for people of color. Our firm has a summer internship of roughly 20 students, which are primarily women and people of color, to expose them to the industry. My firm is a certified MWBE and is one of the largest MWBE money managers in the country. In addition, 70% of our team are women and almost 70% are Black and Latino. In addition, I have served as a lead voice to the SEC to develop policies to increase transparency and address the wealth inequality that exists in America. If elected, I’ll apply that value and experience in my role as Mayor. I think my experience building teams and running a billion-dollar business is an important skill I can bring to the City of Houston.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

I have a pledge to Houston that addresses what I will do my first 30 days in office. My top three issues, reducing crime rates, building affordable housing and infrastructure. To reduce crime, I would get officers on the street by hiring civilians to work desk jobs and moving to community policing. Having dedicated officers who actively engage with the community and know where things are in the community could help response times. It could also cut down on calls by identifying the root causes of crime in each designated area. I also want to provide low-income housing. As Mayor, I would take a new and different approach when it comes to the Housing Department, particularly in the wake of recent challenges, including an FBI investigation. To enhance transparency, I would conduct a comprehensive audit. I am committed to exploring innovative financing solutions, including public-private partnerships, tax incentives and low-interest loans when it comes to financing, and providing incentives for anyone who will add units or develop new units. I would streamline and expedite the approval and permitting process for affordable housing units. Regarding infrastructure, I would fix the streets and prioritize repair and maintenance projects.

If elected, how will you measure success?

I strongly emphasize the significance of open and transparent government practices. During my tenure as Chair of Metro, I implemented substantial measures to bolster transparency. I will employ the same commitment to transparency when assessing my success in addressing our top three issues. My approach will be anchored in clear, data-driven goals and metrics. I am dedicated to transparency and being accountable for my responsibilities in tackling these issues. Additionally, I will actively engage with the citizens of Houston to ensure their input is considered in shaping and evaluating my policies.

Lee Kaplan

Why should Black voters vote for you?

We can’t afford to leave anyone behind if Houston is going to be the best it can be. I’ve demonstrated my commitment to the African American community through my work with Troop 212 sponsored by St. James Episcopal Church at 3129 Southmore. I am not a career politician who has been in office for 50 years and accomplished little. I am not beholden to any special interests. I am not running for Mayor as a stepping stone. I just want to help make our city the best it can be.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

I will tackle the thorny issues that frustrate Houstonians every day: crime, infrastructure and traffic, and making sure the garbage is picked up in every neighborhood. I’ll tackle these problems head-on and make progress to help our city move forward. I don’t promise to “solve” these problems overnight or “fix” them forever. But I won’t get distracted by petty arguments or rhetorical disputes as we focus on what needs to get done.

I will strive to be a Mayor who does things right, a Mayor you can be proud of, and a Mayor who focuses on the essential services that impact all of us every single day.

If elected, how will you measure success?

We need to see progress on these issues. We need to see a lower crime rate, better roads, less flooding, and less trash left on our streets. If we see this progress, Houston will be a more attractive place to live for everyone.

Sheila Jackson Lee

Why should Black voters vote for you?

By voting for me, Black voters can help make Houston a better place for all its residents. I am fully committed to continuing my work of bringing much-needed resources to our city, just as I have done throughout my long and dedicated career in Congress. Your vote is not just a vote for me but a vote for progress, equity, and a brighter future for all of us in Houston. During my 28-year tenure as a congresswoman, I have advocated for her constituents and Houston as a whole. My experience in federal government positions me well to understand the complexities of local issues and how to navigate the bureaucracy to benefit the city and every resident in Houston.

I have consistently fought for policies that promote equity, social justice, and economic development. My commitment to these issues aligns with the aspirations of many Black voters and shows my deep commitment to addressing issues crucial to the Black community, such as improving educational opportunities, affordable housing, and access to healthcare. consistently advocated for policies that promote inclusivity and celebrate the city’s diversity. This aligns with the values of many Black voters.

I’ve been both an advocate for marginalized communities and the underserved and a strong voice for those who are often overlooked in the political process, as well as worked on policies that have helped economic growth within our Black communities.

I have a well-defined vision for our city and a strong commitment to addressing the critical issues that affect our community. My vision is to continue to lift up our Black residents and provide the best opportunities for a better future.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

1.Ensuring Safer Neighborhoods & Communities by Addressing Crime and Public Safety 2.Increasing Accessibility to Affordable Housing for Working Families 3.Prioritizing Infrastructure Upgrades for Streets and Water Systems

If elected, how will you measure success?

Success will be measured by the tangible improvement in the overall quality of life for Houstonians, including: (a) A noticeable decrease in crime, including reductions in homicides, domestic violence, assaults, robberies, and other crimes, resulting in improved safety statistics. (b) Increased availability of affordable housing, ensuring that residents have access to decent homes for their families. (c) Minimized disruption in our communities due to water leaks and significant progress in addressing our city’s much-needed street repairs, enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of our infrastructure.

John Whitmire

Why should Black voters vote for you?

I have always been an advocate for Houston’s African-American community in the Texas Legislature and I will continue to be an advocate as mayor. I was the Senate sponsor of the Sandra Bland Act. I worked to push through the James Byrd Hate Crimes Act and the MLK and Juneteenth holidays. My work as Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee has impacted the lives of thousands of African Americans and it does not end when I leave my office. I regularly help recent parolees with reentry programs and workforce assistance. When I visit prisons or speak at reentry graduations, I make personal connections and they often seek my assistance in reestablishing their lives. Many have benefitted from programs I help create and fund in the prison system like access to college credit and Pell Grants after parole. Leaders like Rev. James Nash know to call me when there is a member of their community who needs help. There has been no greater advocate for rehabilitation and prison reforms than me. I also successfully fought the company that wanted to put a concrete batch plant in Acres Homes next to residences and across the street from a park.

What will be your top 3 issues that directly affect the Black community?

<b>Public Safety.</b> We need to get guns off the streets, hold violent offenders accountable, train officers to handle mental health cases more compassionately and more effectively and move officers out of administrative jobs and onto patrol. We need to expand the city’s re-entry program and help previous offenders find work and housing, so they don’t turn back to crime. HPD must increase community policing and engage with folks in our neighborhoods; there must be trust on both sides. <b>City Services and Infrastructure</b> . We can no longer ignore our Black and Brown communities when it comes to issues like flooding and drainage, streets, parks and illegal dumping. If I am fortunate to become mayor, everyone will receive the same level of services, no matter who you are or where you live. <b>Economic development.</b> We must support local minority-owned businesses and provide jobs and job training. We need to see that the Black community is encouraged and supported in doing business with the City. We need to work with our local educational institutions so that job training classes are available and accessible to the Black community, especially for our young people. We need more pathways to opportunity for the African American community.

If elected, how will you measure success?

Public Safety. When we see our police officers in neighborhoods engaging with the folks who live there. When our residents are no longer afraid to leave their homes at night and parents feel safe taking their children to the park. When business owners don’t feel like they are sitting ducks for criminals. And when violent offenders are locked up and off our streets.

City Services and Infrastructure. When minority communities don’t flood with the next minor storm. When water flows in drainage ditches because they have been cleaned of trash and debris. When residents don’t have to look at unsightly and dangerous illegal dumping. When all neighborhoods have access to parks in their communities. And when streets in Black and Brown communities are repaired and maintained.

Economic development. When we see minority-owned businesses thriving. When more minority-owned companies are doing business not only as sub-contractors but also as prime contractors with the City. When local educational institutions have full classrooms of Black and Brown students learning a trade or preparing for careers that had not been open to them before because they didn’t have an education.