Harris County is a city of renters — 45% of households rented in 2021, and Blacks make up the bulk of that number. That’s why a new report that shows how residents are “cost burdened” by rising rent prices that are outpacing household incomes is hitting African Americans the hardest.

The 2023 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston found about 45% of renters in Harris County were spending more than 30% of their income on rent in 2021. The median rent in Harris County is $1,164 a month, while the median household income is $3,724 a month. Since two-third of all households headed by Blacks, rent their homes, this has become a regular struggle for many families.

Credit: American Community Survey, 5-Year Estimates (2017-2021)

The 2023 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston report found that rent increases were more pronounced in neighborhoods like Second Ward and East End, where prices have nearly doubled since 2015. Rent prices also shot up in suburban areas like Tomball, where prices have increased by about 71%, according to the report.

Credit: American Community Survey, 5-Year Estimates 2017 – 2021 and 2011 – 2015

“One of the big takeaways is that these disparities, they’re not just about housing,” said Stephen Sherman, a research scientist with the Kinder Institute. “It’s also a childcare issue. It’s also about food. It’s also about the job market and how much jobs are paying.”

“If we’re a city of renters, and a community of renters, we need to think not just about the cost of renting, but also the stability and security of it,” Sherman said.

In the fall, the Kinder Institute plans to release an interactive dashboard with additional housing data across Harris County neighborhoods.