A year after Houston had its first winner in a national James Beard Awards category, a total of 10 chefs and restaurants from the city have been named as semifinalists in the prestigious culinary competition.

Leading the local pack is chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, which operates Lucille’s restaurant at 5512 La Branch St. in Houston’s Museum District and a charitable nonprofit called Lucille’s 1913. More local eateries and an art gallery featuring works by African Americans also are in the plans for the hospitality group owned by Williams, who is one of 20 semifinalists and the only from Texas for the honor of Outstanding Restaurateur. He was a finalist for that award last year.

In the running for Outstanding Chef are Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen of Xin Chao, a Vietnamese restaurant at 2310 Decatur St. There is only one other semifinalist from Texas in that category. Last year, Ha and Nguyen were finalists for the honor of Best Chef in Texas.

Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co., which serves Mexican food at 5420 Lawndale St. #500, is one of two Texan semifinalists in the Emerging Chef category. Another Mexican restaurant, Tatemo at 4740 Dacoma St. Ste. F, is in the running for Best New Restaurant.

Theodore Rex, 1302 Nance St. Unit A, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. The eatery in the Warehouse District bills itself online as “relaxed fine dining with a French touch, a personal point of view, a lot of local ingredients and a little sense of humor.”

Nancy’s Hustle, 2704 Polk St. A, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. The EaDo bistro serves New American and European cuisine and offers an array of wine, beer, cider and cocktails, including non-alcoholic drinks.

Four Houston chefs are semifinalists for this year’s distinction of Best Chef in Texas: Greg Gatlin of Gatlin’s BBQ (3510 Ella Blvd. Building C Ste. A) and Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers (302 W. Crosstimbers St.); Ai Le of Nam Giao (6938 Wilcrest Dr.); Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen (6501 Harrisburg Blvd.); and Kiran Verma of Kiran’s (2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 160).

Last year, owner Alba Huerta and Julep, 1919 Washington Ave., won Outstanding Bar Program, giving Houston its first winner in a national James Beard Awards category. The annual competition began in 1990.

Finalists for this year’s awards will be announced March 29, according to the James Beard Foundation. Winners will be crowned June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago.