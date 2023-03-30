On Saturday, March 25, all 48 McDonald’s All American players and coaches visited Ronald McDonald House Houston at 1907 Holcombe Blvd. in Houston, Texas 77030. Players from all four teams (East and West squads of both boy and girl players) participated in various activities with the families and kids that have been supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Activities included outdoor fun, arts and crafts and kit-making for families and visiting the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted RMHC and its network of local chapters since their inception in 1978. Each year, McDonald’s and Games sponsors support RMHC in a variety of ways through monetary, in-kind, volunteer offerings and experiences for children and families supported by the charity.

“The most important thing about basketball, just play the game, just be yourself,” said Boys West Team coach, Grant Rice of Bishop Gorman Catholic High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, to his squad during a recent practice about the game itself. However, the same can be said for the boys and girls on the 2023 McDonald’s All American teams about their approach to their time spent interacting with Ronald McDonald House Houston children and their family members.

The Defender Network’s photo-journalist extraordinaire, Jimmie Aggison, was on hand for the players’ and coaches’ visit to Ronald McDonald House Houston. Check out his incredible pics in the slideshow below.