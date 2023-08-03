In a heartfelt moment that touched the hearts of many, beloved ABC13 news anchor Chauncy Glover announced his departure from Houston after an impactful eight-year journey.

As one of the city’s most recognizable and cherished faces, Glover’s decision to spread his wings for a new opportunity marks the end of an era.

The announcement was made during the 6:30 p.m. news on Aug 1. Glover’s departure holds special significance as it came more than six months after his return to the airwaves, following a period of medical leave in late 2022.

Reflecting on his initial arrival in Houston as an ambitious 29-year-old journalist, Glover shared a poignant recollection of his humble beginnings.

“Thank you all so much for trusting me, allowing me to tell your stories, emcee your events, speak at your schools, and churches,” he said. “Houston is a great city because of you, our viewers. You great people make this city great.”

Glover’s journey into journalism was paved with dedication and a commitment to excellence. Graduating with a degree in public relations from Troy University in Troy, Ala., he also delved into the realms of broadcast journalism, music, and theatre during his academic pursuits.

Chauncy Glover, news anchor at KTRK, appears in the studio in Houston on March 16, 2020. Calling a hospital to see if a bed was available for a COVID patient isn’t part of Glover’s job description. Neither is guiding a viewer online to find a place to be vaccinated. He’s done both, and isn’t alone. Listeners and readers across the country are reaching out directly to journalists for help during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are responding. Credit: Chauncy Glover via AP

Joining ABC13 in 2015 as a weekend morning anchor, Glover’s magnetic presence and insightful reporting quickly made him a household name. Prior to his tenure in Houston, he made his mark in Detroit as part of the WDIV Local 4 News team. His journalistic journey spanned various regions, from reporting and fill-in anchoring at CBS 47 and FOX 30 in Jacksonville, Fla., to making a mark at WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Ga.

Glover’s impact extended beyond the confines of television studios and newsrooms. In 2014, during his time in Detroit, he founded the Chauncy Glover Project (CGP), a mentoring program with a mission to empower and uplift young boys of color.

The CGP’s remarkable work will continue to make a difference in Houston, even in Glover’s absence. Over 2,000 boys have been mentored through CGP, and more than 250 young men have been guided toward higher education.

As Glover embarks on the next chapter of his journey, he promises to share the exciting details with his dedicated followers and supporters through social media in the coming weeks.