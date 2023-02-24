If you have a Houston-based woman-owned business, here is a major opportunity for you.

Innovation Marketing Group, is launching its first “Women’s Entrepreneurship Program” providing $30,000 in grants.

The program is an accelerated program focused on leadership development, Branding, Marketing & PR, Finances & Funding and Business Processes.

“As a women owned business organization and business owner, I recognize the challenges women face in business as it relates to securing the resources and necessary funding needed to scale a business,” said LaToya Hurley, Director or Marketing of Innovation Marketing Group. “In the U.S. women-owned businesses make up 12.3 million/40% of businesses and 1.8 trillion dollars of revenue generated in 2020. However, as it relates to capital funding, women owned businesses only received 2.3% of funding available.”

Each business owner will leave with an understanding of their business and all the tools needed to secure funding or begin the process. Innovating Marketing Group in partnership with several local business leaders will be providing grants for women to attend the program as well funds for women to use towards their business to achieve their goals.

This is the first program of its kind as most programs either focus on one area of business or are not hands on because of class room sizes. With the Women’s Entrepreneurship program, the women will leave with leadership development training they can use to get the most from their teams, professional headshots and the tools needed to leverage social media, a marketing plan, financial reports and a business plan to leverage to get the necessary funding.

Deadline to apply is Feb 28.

To register visit: WE PROGRAM | Innovating Marketing Group