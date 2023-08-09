The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has taken legal action against the Texas Attorney General and other defendants by filing a lawsuit aimed at preventing the enforcement of Senate Bill 12, commonly known as the drag ban law.

Scheduled to take effect on Sept 1, this law has sparked significant controversy for its perceived infringement upon First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit asserts that S.B. 12 is unconstitutional and jeopardizes the livelihood and free expression of various Texans, particularly drag performers. The law targets performances that could be construed as “sexual” and imposes criminal penalties, including potential jail time of up to a year, not only on artists but also on those who support them.

The language employed in the law possesses the potential to curtail a wide range of constitutionally protected performances, encompassing events such as touring Broadway plays, professional cheerleading routines, karaoke nights, and drag shows, in any setting where individuals under the age of 18 might be present.

Prominent among the plaintiffs contesting this law are two non profit LGBTQIA+ organizations based in Texas – The Woodlands Pride and Abilene Pride Alliance. Additionally, two drag production and entertainment companies, Extragrams, LLC, and 360 Queen Entertainment LLC, have joined the effort, along with drag artist Brigitte Bandit.

“Drag has the power to offer healing and empowerment to both participants and observers,” stated Verniss McFarland III, founder and executive director of The Mahogany Project in an official statement. “It serves as a creative outlet for those who have faced adversity, systemic oppression, and the denial of fundamental rights. Drag is a multifaceted form of expression that reduces harm, prevents suicide, and preserves art. By stifling drag, Texas risks causing unforeseen economic and personal harm to its citizens.”

The lawsuit comes amid a broader national debate over the regulation of drag performances, particularly in front of children. Despite vigorous discussions and efforts by Republicans in various states, many proposed bills have encountered obstacles, failing to gain traction, passing in diluted forms, facing vetoes, or being temporarily halted by federal judges.

In several states, including Texas, the language of these bills has often invoked the notion of the “prurient interest,” aiming to restrict performances that could be perceived as overly sexual. Legal experts have highlighted the challenge of using this criterion to enact such laws while safeguarding First Amendment rights.

“Texas queens and kings from across our great state have been targets of threats and misinformation as a result of the anti-drag law,” said Brigitte Bandit (she/they), drag artist. “We must reject their attempts to divide us and continue to come together in our truth and power to support each other as Texans should. Our community will not be used as a scapegoat or a distraction by politicians who do not know who we are or what we do. State leaders should focus on legitimate issues, not political stunts. I dream of a state that’s better for us all, no matter who we are, how we live, or who we love. Long live Texas drag!”

The clash of viewpoints and legal interpretations continues, and the outcome of these ongoing debates remains uncertain.

View the lawsuit filing here.