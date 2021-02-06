Former Houston City Councilmember Amada Edwards recently announced the launch of the Be the Solution: Community Empowerment Organization.

In a press release, Edwards said, “In light of the challenges we have faced as a community during the pandemic, I am beyond excited to announce the launch of my brand new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization – Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization.”

Be The Solution seeks to engage, encourage, educate, equip and empower residents to “be the solution” in their respective communities. From the “Empowered You: Texas Senior Citizens Conference” to “An Evening of Women’s Empowerment,” Be The Solution seeks to provide opportunities for community members to thrive, grow and address the challenges they face.

“In light of the pandemic, we will identify opportunities to empower residents in meaningful, safe and thoughtful ways that are free and accessible to the public,” added Edwards.

Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization, along with its partners, the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, WatchHerWork, SocialMama and the Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance, are gearing up for “An Evening of Women’s Empowerment: The 2021 Women’s Renaissance” on March 30, 2021. Registration for this virtual event will open on February 16th. Check www.amandakedwards.com for more information.