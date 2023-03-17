Are you someone who enjoys working with children?

Do you have a passion or a vested interest in early childhood education?

The Harris County Department of Education’s Head Start program is hiring for various positions available and are looking to fill these positions as soon as possible.

On March 3, HCDE will host a hiring fair that will take place at the Humble Head Start campus from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you aren’t available to attend the fair, no worries, you can still apply online. Individuals who are able to attend should have copies of their resume, transcripts, and/or degree certifications.

According to a HCDE spokesperson, each job opening has different qualifications and experience requirements, so they encourage everyone to visit the Head Start website to review what positions fit your skill set.

All applicants must have legal permission to work in the U.S.

Here are the positions:

Campus Managers and Assistant Campus Managers

Early Head Start (for ages 0-3) and Head Start (for ages 3-5) teachers. Head Start teachers can be non-certified.

Teaching Assistants

Family Service Providers (bilingual a plus)

Custodians

Cooks

Benefits include: