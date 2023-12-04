After Dec. 13, things will never be the same for Houston news viewers or the city as a whole. For on that day, beloved meteorologist, journalist, public affairs show host and community servant Khambrel Marshall will tape his last broadcast.

Marshall announced his pending retirement on Black Friday, which seems fitting for those who view “Black” in the negative. For, surely, countless KPRC viewers were saddened by the news. But for those who see the beauty in “Black,” Marshall’s announcement last Friday made perfect sense, as well, because Marshall’s career has been a shining example of grace, integrity, humility and service.

Marshall will be retiring after nearly 48 years in the industry, 36 of those with KPRC’s parent company, Graham Media.

Channel 2 viewers know Marshall as a meteorologist with a unique flare and style, punctuated by his signature bow tie collection. Local news heads recognize Marshall equally for his public affairs show, “Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, where he played host to a who’s who list of elected officials and community leaders over the years who gladly came on Marshall’s show to discuss the big issues impacting the Bayou City.

However, for so many individuals and organizations within the Black community, Marshall was a brother who consistently represented for the culture.

“Khambrel showed us all how to use the privilege of our platforms throughout his career in media and journalism by promoting awareness and concern for others as well as the overall community,” said Houston Area Urban League president Judson Robinson III. “A friend and role model to so many of us and a person of color who also represents the epitome of Black excellence. Congrats on creating a great legacy Khambrel.”

“I will always think of Khambrel Marshall as a trailblazing journalist and a gentleman with a big heart,” said former KPRC 2 newscaster and current Director of Communications for Mayor Sylvester Turner, Mary Benton. “Throughout his career, he has excelled at nearly every position in a newsroom, from sports to news, management, meteorology, and host of a successful public affairs show. He showed he could do everything with character, credibility, and his signature bowtie style.”

Benton, like so many others who are offering their accolades to Marshall, emphasizes the fact that his impact on people extended far beyond the TV studio.

“Besides his outstanding professional achievements, Khambrel was a friend and mentor to countless journalists and interns. He was a sounding board and always willing to provide advice. He is admired, respected, and deeply loved. Outside the newsroom, Khambrel has made immeasurable contributions to the community through his leadership and tireless work with nonprofit organizations. I will miss seeing him on television, but he deserves to retire and spend more time with his lovely wife, daughters, and extended family,” Benton added.

Marshall is known just as much for his heart for community, and as someone who readily shared his talents with nonprofit organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure, and the YMCA of Greater Houston, just to name a few. He also gave of his time and voice to serve as emcee for countless organizations and their many service efforts.

“Throughout Khambrell Marshall’s illustrious career as anchor, metrologist and talk show host, he has demonstrated nothing but excellence to the Houston Metropolitain Community over the years,” said Houston change agent Kim Topps. “Marshall is an expert at everything. There is not a subject or topic that he cannot cover, from breaking news to politics to highlighting the achievements of others.

Topps reflected on one of many memorable “Khambrel” moments.

“I will never forget when he stopped by Wheatley High School to motivate and inspire our all-male cohort of the AKA High School Leadership Development program, where we partnered with the Educational and Charities Foundation of Houston to offer the Practice SAT Exam to over 100 young African American males. Our students left inspired and knew they could do and be anything. Our students were stunned. Khambrell’s leadership, mentorship, and collaborative approach have inspired colleagues, mentees and a community by fostering a culture of inspiration, innovation and continuous improvement. We will miss seeing him on Election Night and at the KPRC Chanel 2 Phone Bank. And to Khambrel personally: We thank you for your leadership and service to the Houston Community.”

“Not many people can boast that they’ve spent a lifetime in service to their community. Then again, there’s no one quite like Khambrel Marshall. He’s an original,” KPRC 2′s General Manager Phil Lane wrote. “During election season, he’s our political specialist, deftly moving from issue to issue and candidate to candidate, helping to break down political issues to ensure viewers are prepared and educated about upcoming elections. As a Meteorologist, he’s helped people prepare for severe weather and keep their families safe. He’s been a voice of calm during times of adversity.”

Marshall also shared a few words about his journey.

“For almost 48 years, I have been blessed to work in this amazing industry that has put me in positions of responsibility as sports director, news anchor, executive producer, and meteorologist in six stations in five states. 36 of those years have been with Post-Newsweek/Graham Media stations, and it has been an honor to work with and for the best station group in the country. It’s simply time to rest,” said Marshall.