BossLife & TWEF Foundation honoring Houston dads

Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation and BossLife Foundation join forces honoring 10 local “Everyday Dads” who go above and beyond the duty of fatherhood.

In partnership with Radio-One Houston, and Houston Style Magazine, approximately 300 submitted for this year’s recognition ceremony at Trez Bistro & Wine Bar. Honorees enjoyed a 3-course meal, complimentary drinks, along with swag bags.

“I love giving back to the community, I’m just happy we can give back to the dads… to let them know they are doing s good job,” said BossLife Foundation Partner, Troy Green. “Being a dad is a job that doesn’t get enough love.”

Each father nominated had an extraordinary story of resiliency and commitment for family, debunking the myth of the “deadbeat dad”.

Kensley Blue is a 29-year-old roofer who worked three jobs to provide for his wife and four kids.

“I’m one of the younger dads in the room. I look at this award as a stepping stone to show other guys my age can see it’s not a bad thing,” said Blue. “I’m honored and blessed… there are other dads out there [who are deserving] and I just want to share my blessing with someone who needs [to hear] this.

“It [Being a father] means having to do a little bit better than our counterparts,” said award recipient Russell Lewis. “We have to watch ourselves a bit more cautiously, we have to rise to the occasion… we have to put in the extra effort to make sure that we are on the road to success.”

“It’s our job to teach black males and females what the real struggles are like,” said Aaron Washington, retired U.S Navy veteran and award recipient. “To be a dad is knowing that you bring a product in this world that is going to be conducive, productive and positive in the society. I put all my eggs in the basket for that when I’m raising my four children.”