Roda Osman, popularly known on social media as “Brick Lady,” finally turned herself in to the police.

Remember when Osman went viral in September 2023 for a report of an aggravated assault by a man who threw a brick at her when she refused to give her phone number to him?

It was a lie used to raise more than $42,000 on GoFundMe. Authorities accused her after an investigation, and charged her with theft by deception.

After surrendering, Osman had to relinquish her passport. The case has raised concerns about the misuse of crowdfunding platforms and the consequences of spreading false narratives for financial gain.

According to reports, she is free on a $10,000 bail while awaiting her March 5 arraignment.

She further alleged that the assailant was her Uber driver and accused him of being involved in human trafficking. However, investigators discovered inconsistencies in her account. The phone number she provided belonged to a friend who stated Osman was not hit with a brick but engaged in an argument. Surveillance footage revealed Osman slapping the man before he seemingly retaliated with a plastic water bottle.

The GoFundMe campaign was initiated but later removed. Investigators received tips, including one from a former roommate, suggesting a similar fraudulent campaign involving Osman in 2020.

The drama started on social media, and it fueled the ongoing gender wars topic on Black men and their ability to protect Black women. Now that Osman’s tale has unraveled, people used social media to express their disappointment.

This shit is EMBARASSING. Everyone who was on Rho / Brick Lady's side is copping PLEAS, MOVING THE GOAL POST. The woman is a LIAR and a FRAUD. Y'all called black men bullet bags for not believing this BS #BrickGate pic.twitter.com/02n15XnySW — Stand On It (@standonitorelse) January 18, 2024

Whatever happened to all the bricklady activists?? It done got HELLA quiet 🤫 in these Twitter streets allova sudden 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/GZWKVfmJPW — DoILookNigerian_b*tch?? (@EJShakUr1) January 18, 2024

Most of you all were attacking black men for days on this app talking about they ain’t ish!! Because they knew she was lying smh — Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) January 17, 2024

Regardless, given the statistics regarding violence against women, I’m going to default to believing women until they’re proven wrong.



Women ARE attacked and/or killed daily. — Embedded In Yo Brain (@NotArguinWitchu) January 17, 2024