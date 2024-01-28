Roda Osman, popularly known on social media as “Brick Lady,” finally turned herself in to the police.
Remember when Osman went viral in September 2023 for a report of an aggravated assault by a man who threw a brick at her when she refused to give her phone number to him?
It was a lie used to raise more than $42,000 on GoFundMe. Authorities accused her after an investigation, and charged her with theft by deception.
After surrendering, Osman had to relinquish her passport. The case has raised concerns about the misuse of crowdfunding platforms and the consequences of spreading false narratives for financial gain.
According to reports, she is free on a $10,000 bail while awaiting her March 5 arraignment.
She further alleged that the assailant was her Uber driver and accused him of being involved in human trafficking. However, investigators discovered inconsistencies in her account. The phone number she provided belonged to a friend who stated Osman was not hit with a brick but engaged in an argument. Surveillance footage revealed Osman slapping the man before he seemingly retaliated with a plastic water bottle.
The GoFundMe campaign was initiated but later removed. Investigators received tips, including one from a former roommate, suggesting a similar fraudulent campaign involving Osman in 2020.
The drama started on social media, and it fueled the ongoing gender wars topic on Black men and their ability to protect Black women. Now that Osman’s tale has unraveled, people used social media to express their disappointment.