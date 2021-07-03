Burns Original BBQ and Kroger Houston announced the launch of their on-site restaurant, which can be found inside of the Kroger location at 14221 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N.

The flagship location will offer sandwiches, sides and family packs that customers can purchase to-go, or to dine at the store’s seating area. The selection of Texas favorites will include favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin and monster potatoes, along with sides such as mac n cheese and baked beans.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with local business Burns BBQ, expanding our selection of chef-prepared favorites that the community knows and loves,” shared Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston. “Our customers tell us they want local, so we are evolving to bring them the very best local we know.”

Minority owned Burns BBQ and Kroger have a long history of serving the community together. At the height of the pandemic, Burns was one of several locally owned restaurants that participated in pop-ups at Houston area Kroger stores – an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses.

When local grocer Jim’s Super burned down, leaving many people in the area without easy access to groceries, Burns was on-site to provide food to the Metro drivers and Kroger volunteers who worked for hours to deliver free groceries provided by Kroger to people with disabilities and families identified as food insecure.

Burns BBQ has been featured in Texas Monthly and on TV with Anthony Bourdain.