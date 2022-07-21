Business owner may sue Chris Brown for cancelled concert

A Houston businesswoman is planning to take action against R&B recording artist Chris Brown for canceling his performance for a benefit concert set for March 19 at the Toyota Center.

LaJuan Bailey, owner of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, said she booked Brown to perform for her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” to raise funds for residents whose homes were destroyed in Houston and Louisiana during Hurricane Ida and Nicholas, according to a release.

Bailey said Brown canceled his performance the day of the show after she covered the singer’s accommodations, private jet requests and fees to perform, which cost her $1.1 million.

“My plea right now is to ask Chris and his management or whoever is responsible for that money…to please send us that money back,” she said. “We have spoken with the police. They have subpoenaed his records. They found out that wire [transfers] were sent, deposits [were given to him] prior to him showing up.”

She said that his lack of accountability has raised concerns for ticket holders, sponsors and Houston residents. Brown is expected to return to Houston on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Toyota Center to perform at a concert unrelated to Bailey’s event.

Tiffany Parker of Tiffany Parker PR, who represented Bailey, said that despite repeated requests to mediate with Brown’s team, nothing has worked.

“I think [Bailey] is willing to take advantage of the full extent of the law. We have no choice,” Parker said. “We didn’t get into this situation to hurt anybody…I believe Chris will do the right thing.”

Houston State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz were among those present at a press conference about Bailey’s ordeal.