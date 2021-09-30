The COVID-19 pandemic brought a rude awakening to the lives many families, their children and schools that educate them. A little over a year ago, families had to quickly adjust during the pandemic lockdown, school and child care closures, home confinement, social distancing and virtual learning. The disruption of a predictable daily routine structure and sense of security has exacerbated existing mental health conditions among young people.

Dr. Gia Washington, Pediatric Psychologist at Texas Children’s Hospital: Photo: Baylor College of Medicine

While these major pivots were necessary and essential public health strategies for curbing the spread of COVID-19, these measures had negative impacts on the psychological, mental and emotional well-being of children. According to the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics, data shows one-third of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety or clinical depression related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, school districts have opened their campuses for in-person learning, as the Texas Education Agency pushed districts in that direction, citing data showing that it leads to better learning outcomes compared to remote learning. While the transition back to school might be enticing for many students, the concerns around pandemic learning loss goes beyond academic achievement.

How can families be more proactive in providing emotional support for their children during this time? What strategizes and tools do they need to help their children after school hours? The Defender spoke with to answer some of these questions.

Defender: How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the mental health of young children?

Dr. Gia Washington: We are all coping with the stress of COVID-19 and how much it’s changed our lives. For example, think about a young child, maybe someone who’s two or three or even four years old, and how they’re used to interacting with the world and learning how to behave in certain situations through participating in typical weekly errands and tasks with their family–going to the grocery store, church and different activities. Because of social distancing, we have not been doing that for the past year and a half. To a certain degree, a lot of our kids are missing sort of that social exposure and integration that we would have expected if the pandemic wasn’t occurring. Also, at the other end of the spectrum, there were older adolescents, or even young adults, those who spent their first year of college on screen. They were looking forward to those late adolescent markers like prom, graduation and going off to college. So, putting into practice all the things they learned from their parents about being independent and autonomous, some of those things are being challenged, as well.

Defender: What advice do you have for parents to support and protect children’s emotional well-being during the pandemic?

Dr. Washington: As a psychologist, I often think of parents as the first line of defense for emotional and mental health. And I think parents can probably shoulder a lot of responsibility now in terms of teaching their children how to talk about their emotions.

Maximize Sleep/Reduce on screen time: I think some of the basic things that we maybe sometimes gloss over or negate their importance or impact, sleeping and going to bed at a good time; trying to do what we can to promote rest; and removing electronic items from bedroom or not checking them when we go to sleep or the first thing in the morning. Maybe you want to start your day in terms of being informed, but not with the emotional burden of all the things that we’re facing globally. Start the day with positive intentions, limiting some of the electronic exposure and screen time. Spend time with family and friends.