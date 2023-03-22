Large group of Living Legend honorees some standing, some seated, with Commissioner Rodney Ellis (third from right).
Living Legend honorees with Commissioner Rodney Ellis (third from right). Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct One. Credit: Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct One

To honor our local history makers and servant leaders, Precinct One launched its inaugural Living Legends Black History Luncheon.

“It was a privilege to recognize those unsung heroes who have worked tirelessly to empower our communities, strengthen our democracy, and defend our hard-won rights and progress,” said Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “Their work is an inspiration that calls on us all to dedicate ourselves to the unfinished task of the civil rights movement and make real the promise of equality, freedom, and opportunity for all people.”

Aswad Walker

I'm originally from Cincinnati. I'm a husband and father to six children. I'm an associate pastor for the Shrine of Black Madonna (Houston). I am a lecturer (adjunct professor) in the University of Houston...