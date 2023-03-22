To honor our local history makers and servant leaders, Precinct One launched its inaugural Living Legends Black History Luncheon.
“It was a privilege to recognize those unsung heroes who have worked tirelessly to empower our communities, strengthen our democracy, and defend our hard-won rights and progress,” said Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “Their work is an inspiration that calls on us all to dedicate ourselves to the unfinished task of the civil rights movement and make real the promise of equality, freedom, and opportunity for all people.”