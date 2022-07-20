Committee: 5 Uvalde shooting report takeaways

A recent special Texas House committee report unveiled systemic and epic failures in the May 24 Uvalde school massacre.

The 77-page report describes how the shooter prepared and armed himself, how the school district fell short on campus safety preparations and how law enforcement moved too slowly to end a massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Here are five takeaways:

Law enforcement failures go beyond local police: In total, 376 law enforcement officers descended upon the school in a chaotic, uncoordinated scene that stretched for 73 more minutes. The group was devoid of clear leadership, basic communications and sufficient urgency to take down the gunman, the report says. Instead of following the active shooter doctrine developed after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, which dictates that officers immediately confront active shooters, police at Robb Elementary retreated after coming under fire and then waited for backup. The school’s safety protocols fell short: Robb Elementary’s active shooter policy called for doors to classrooms to be locked during school hours. But multiple witnesses told the committee that employees often left doors unlocked, while teachers would use rocks, wedges and magnets to prop open interior and exterior doors. This was partly because of a shortage of keys, the report states. Uvalde schools also used an alert system that included a phone application allowing anyone in the school to initiate a “secure” or “lockdown” alert. But the committee found that staff did not reliably receive the alerts because of poor Wi-Fi and cell coverage and the fact that some school personnel didn’t keep their phones on or with them. The committee also found that school personnel didn’t always respond to alerts with a sense of urgency.