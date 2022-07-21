Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.

“I have previously spoken up about the pusillanimous (i.e. timid; showing a lack of courage) behavior some law enforcement officials exhibited at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX as depicted in the footage recently released by the Austin American-Statesman,” said Green. “Governor Abbott wittingly or unwittingly helped lay the foundation for the insidious prevarication that officers acted heroically by praising their behavior in his press conference the day after the mass shooting occurred.”

During that press conference on the heels of the mass shooting, candidate for the Texas governorship Beto O’Rourke said he held Abbott responsible for the mass shooting because of laws he passed that made access to guns, including military-grade assault rifles, easier for Texans.

Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin accused O’Rourke of trying to turn the tragedy into “politics.” However, as the subsequent knowledge of the 73 minutes the 376 law enforcement agents on the scene refused to act while there were still children alive in their classroom calling 911, suggests that Abbott, by pushing the false narrative of police heroics during the Uvalde massacre, was actually the one seeking political points rather than sharing the truth about the law enforcement response, or lack thereof, at Robb Elementary.

In a released statement, Green issued his specific call: “Governor Abbott needs to come forward and share the source of this erroneous information. I encourage you to… join me in calling for justice for the grieving families of the victims.”