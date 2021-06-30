In an effort to keep the peace between HPD and Houston residents, Councilmember Edward Pollard (District J) is announcing the launch of PEACE—Police Enlightenment and Collective Education.

This pilot program, done in partnership with the Houston Police Officers Union, seeks to reform and enhance the functionality of law enforcement divisions by focusing on the wellness of officers as individuals. Classes focusing on meditation, yoga, sound therapy and mindfulness teachings, are designed to help officers with stress management, emotional processing, physical release and team building.

The classes will be held from July 7 – August 25.

“There are ongoing conversations about how to foster a better relationship between our law enforcement officers and the public, and I believe in order to be effective, we have to get creative,” Pollard said. “Police officers have an extremely stressful job, as they put their lives on the line every day. Mindfulness sessions, including yoga and meditation, are just a few ways officers can learn how to destress as well as focus on their own self-care.”

Unregulated stress, unprocessed emotions and stored energy can increase the potential for mental mistakes, PTSD, home life effects, work environment tension and situational overreactions. PEACE, according to the District J Office, seeks to complement tactical training or advanced response programs by offering additional tools, offering a mentally fit approach to navigating demanding situations by utilizing mental clarity, patience, self-awareness, environmental alertness and mindfulness.

The sessions will be facilitated by Jazmin Porter, a Houston-based International Yoga Alliance certified instructor. Porter has a degree in psychology from the University of North Texas. She specializes in Vinyasa, Meditation, Sound Therapy, and Mindful Coaching with a focus on collective healing and expanded consciousness.

Sample Session Breakdown