November is National Diabetes Month. This is an opportunity for local and regional advocates to team up and work with partners across the nation to raise awareness of the illness.

This year’s focus is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes.

In Houston, more than half of the residents who died of COVID-19 had diabetes, according to the Houston Health Department. Data also indicates that 13.5% of Houstonians have diabetes, slightly higher than the national rate of 10%

Here are the stats:

As of November 1st 2021 (out of the 3,646 COVID-19 deaths) 51.9% had diabetes and 23% were obese

Hypertension was the most common comorbidity at 56.3% followed by heart disease at 40.1% and Kidney disease at 25.8%

“Data clearly show that people with underlying health conditions, including diabetes, are more vulnerable to severe outcomes if they get COVID-19,” said Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department. “That’s why our access and equity response strategy targets vital testing, vaccination, and education resources in areas of the city with increased prevalence of underlying health conditions.”

The department is focused to help people better manage their health through it free diabetes education center called the Diabetes Awareness and Wellness Network (DAWN). The classes include fitness, nutrition, chronic disease self-management, and prediabetes prevention. This also includes nurses, registered dieticians, fitness trainers, and public health educators to name a few.

“As we focus on diabetes awareness and prevention this month, resources like the DAWN Center are critical to the community,” said Dr. Faith Foreman-Hays, chronic disease director at the health department. “The center provides free behavioral support that aligns with what doctors recommend for preventing or managing diabetes to help improve quality of life.”

Diabetes doesn’t have to sound like a death sentence. With gradual healthy lifestyle changes it is possible to reverse prediabetes.

Here are some tips provided by the National Institute of Health: