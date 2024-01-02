Comcast recently announced a $20,000 investment in the United Way of Brazoria County to support the organization’s ongoing work to shrink the digital divide in the region. The effort will focus on empowering individuals, families, and communities through increased access to digital technology.

In Brazoria County, an estimated 55,000 residents lack access to digital technology, creating significant barriers to job opportunities, educational advancement, healthcare access and financial tools. Recognizing digital inequity’s profound impact on a community, Comcast’s investment aims to support the United Way of Brazoria County’s initiatives in breaking down these barriers and providing essential resources to promote thriving communities.

Misha McClure. (Courtesy Misha McClure)

“We’re happy to support United Way of Brazoria County. They’re on the front lines of the digital divide and are doing the hands-on, hard work to connect neighbors to the unlimited possibilities the Internet provides,” said Misha McClure, director of external affairs for the Comcast Texas Region. “By teaching digital skills to people, individuals can empower themselves and have better control of their future by accessing healthcare, applying for new jobs or exploring new educational opportunities. We’re honored to support the Brazoria County community.”

United Way of Brazoria County operates on a foundation of four crucial building blocks for a higher quality of life: Education, Financial Stability, Health and Basic Needs. Comcast’s investment will amplify efforts to address digital equity within these pillars and ensure that every individual in every community receives the necessary support to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The technology leader’s investment will specifically support United Way of Brazoria County’s initiatives to shrink the digital divide. Approximately 90% of today’s jobs require digital skills, yet nearly one-third of US workers lack the opportunities to develop them. The funds will provide digital literacy classes, affordable connectivity programs and technical training to empower individuals and families with the necessary tools.

United Way of Brazoria County will collaborate with clients and community partners to educate individuals on digital equity, affordable connectivity and hardware options. The organization will offer digital literacy classes and assistance with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) sign-up, focusing on foundational digital skills, troubleshooting and effective use of digital content. Barriers such as lack of digital access, limited literacy skills and geographical obstacles will be identified and addressed through these programs.

United Way of Brazoria County will provide education and case management to overcome social determinants of health (SDOH) related to digital equity.