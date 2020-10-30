Emancipation Park Conservancy received $50K grant from Baker Hughes

Defender News Service

The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced a $50,000 grant to support Emancipation Park Conservancy. The funds will support educational programs, park maintenance, and safety equipment for the park. The grant is part of a broader commitment by Baker Hughes to participate in community programs, volunteerism and engagement with the organization.

Emancipation Park, established in 1872 in Houston’s Third Ward, is the oldest public park in Texas and is home to a variety of events, programs, and services available to the community such as the annual Juneteenth Celebration, financial literacy classes, youth STEAM programs, health and fitness classes, and Movie in the Tre. This partnership with Emancipation Park Conservancy is aligns with Baker Hughes Foundation’s mission to promote education, environment and health and safety in the communities where it operates.

“As a long-standing Houston- based company and one of its largest private employers, we want to give back and support the organizations that are making our community a better place to live and work,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “We are donating our resources to Emancipation Park Conservancy because of its historical significance, and as importantly for how it is helping build a more inclusive city and a better world.”

“We are delighted to partner with The Baker Hughes Foundation and we appreciate their generous financial contribution, time, and talent,” said Lucy Bremond, executive director of Emancipation Park Conservancy. “A partnership like this is vital as we continue our mission to support the Houston community with services, resources, and programs during these unprecedented times.”