Emerging Houston 100 is hosting its inaugural Black tie Royalé Gala to recognize young Black men who have been an integral part of Black excellence in the city on Friday, Dec. 3.

The non-profit organization focuses on assisting 100 Black Men in Metropolitan Houston through its five pillars:

Economic Empowerment Education Health+ Wellness Leadership Development Mentorship

“We have been planning this gala for years. We intended on having it last year but we canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose is to provide scholarship opportunities for five high school students we’ve identified who are growing as strong leaders in the community,” said incoming Vice President of Operations Andre Phillips.

“And then in the back end, we want a space where Black people in Houston can come together and celebrate the achievements within our community. We are also honoring individuals who have been exemplary within each of our pillars.”

Emerging Houston 100 Photo by: Charles Richard

The honorees recognized this year are:

Mentorship Honoree– Patrick Guide, Houston-based Engineer

Health and Wellness Honoree– Dr. Nnaemeka Nweke, Founder of Doctor’s Message

Leadership Development Honoree– Jarren Small, Founder of Reading with a Rapper

Economic Empowerment Honoree- Christopher Senegal, Real Estate Developer and Consultant

Phillips says Emerging Houston 100 is a local chapter that falls under The 100 Black Men of America, Inc, the nation’s top African American-led mentoring organization.

It provides resources for young Black men between the ages of 12-18. Some of its programs range from technology to financial literacy.

“Another key component to the gala is the fundraising. The funds raised will go to all the programs we hold at schools and to keep the organization running,” he said.

Attendees can expect “top tier” premium red carpet treatment, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

For more information visit https://www.emerging100htx.org/