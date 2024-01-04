Shabach Enterprise is thrilled to announce the winning playwrights for the highly anticipated Fade To Black 2024 Reading Series. Now in its seventh year, the series is set to take place from Jan. 5 – 7, 2024, at the renowned MATCH Theater (3400 Main Street, Houston, 77002), with nightly performances from 8p.m. to 10:15p.m.

Due to popular demand, a Sunday Matinee at 3p.m. has been added to the schedule.

The Fade to Black Reading Series is Houston’s premier short play festival dedicated to showcasing the newest works of Black playwrights. Each play is 10 minutes long, allowing attendees to experience several powerful works by these playwrights.

This year’s selected plays promise to captivate audiences and further solidify the festival’s commitment to providing a platform for emerging African American playwrights.

Here are the winning playwrights and their works:

1. Chris Eli Black – “Pocketbook”

2. Nana Konadu Cann – “Wash and Go”

3. Gregory S. Carr – “Rosemary and Timon”

4. Krystle Dellihue – “Match Point”

5. Velvia Keithley – “The (W)hole Inside”

6. Carlton Molette – “I’m Here to Pick Up Monica”

7. Kimberly Ridgeway – “Double Standard”

8. Toma Lynn Smith – “Voting While Negro”

Shabach Enterprise invites all theater enthusiasts, supporters of the arts, and those eager to witness the cultural richness of Houston’s theater scene to attend the Fade to Black 2024 Reading Series.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the brilliance of these winning playwrights and experience the power of their stories,” said a Shabach Enterprise representative. “Fade To Black is more than just a reading series; it’s a movement that has reshaped the landscape of Houston’s theater community. Since its inception, Fade To Black has been dedicated to promoting the works of underrepresented African American playwrights, providing a vital platform for their voices to be heard.”

Shabach Enterprise is a pioneering force in the Houston theater scene, dedicated to fostering the growth and recognition of underrepresented voices through initiatives like the Fade To Black Reading Series. With a decade of excellence and community engagement, Shabach Enterprise continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of theater in Houston.

This event is funded in part by City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.

For more information, please visit www.FadeToBlackFest.com.