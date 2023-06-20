Jabari Morgan’s journey as a musician is a testament to the power of music education and its transformative impact on individuals. From his early years playing percussion in kindergarten to reaching the collegiate level through band, Morgan’s experience highlights the role of music in shaping lives.

“I’m a strong believer that music and the arts help in math and science,” Morgan said. “Many have had success by going through a band program. So, I’m motivated to get as many youth exposed to music as possible.”

Recognizing the significance of music education and its potential to inspire young musicians, the National Battle of the Bands has made its way into the Houston market. Collaborating with Fallbrook Church, they established a high school band camp aimed at enriching local youth and encouraging attendance at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This inaugural camp, attended by over 80 talented teens from various schools in the city, was a resounding success.

Attendees shared that the camp’s mission “to provide a nurturing environment where high school students with an interest in music can learn from experienced collegiate directors” was met and exceeded.

“I came in and worked on fundamentals while introducing the kids to marching. We focused on tone, balance and intonation. We tried to encourage them to not just play music, but really open their ears and listen,” William Young said, assistant band director at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma.

The camp’s impact extended beyond providing musical instruction. It aimed to foster a sense of community and personal growth. By bringing together students from diverse backgrounds and schools, the camp created an environment that promoted connectivity and collaboration. The shared love for music united these aspiring musicians, regardless of their differences.

Aiyanna Richard, a junior at Nimitz High School, wants to attend Southern University to study business while minoring in music.

“The camp was really fun. I liked it a lot, especially meeting the assistant director at my future university. I’m a really big southern girl. I love the band and everything about it. So, it was actually a really nice experience,” Richard said.

Kwan Crooms, a junior at Sterling High School, shares Richard’s ambition to attend Southern University and study music, with the ultimate goal of becoming a band director.

“The camp was fun,” Crooms said. “It was a good experience, very purposeful. I feel like more high school students should come and experience this.”

Nasir Young, a freshman at La Marque High School, hopes to study music at LSU or TSU.

“I had an amazing time meeting all the band directors. It was like a dream come true. Everybody here was cool. It was easy to make new friends,” Young said.

Kennedi Washington, a graduate of Hightower High School, will be attending Southern University in the fall, bringing her seven years of trombone experience with her.

“At first, I didn’t know if I should come to the camp because I had recently graduated, but I came anyways and I’m glad I did because the type of music they had me playing was a little challenging for me because of the rhythm and having to play high notes consistently,” Washington said. “This really helped me sharpen my skills.”

Kenneth Collins, assistant director of bands at Southern University, also shares a passion for music education. Inspired by his own journey and the encouragement of a friend, Collins decided to become a band director. His dedication to helping others and shaping young minds through music led him to pursue music as a major at Southern University.

“When I thought about jobs, I couldn’t figure out exactly what there was for me to do. I thought about a doctor, but that takes a lot of schooling, intelligence, and it’s a lot of pressure. With my position now, I get to help people through music. So, it’s really been a blessing and I’m happy I chose this career path,” Collins said.

“The name of the last song we performed was, ‘I Got It.’ I wrote the music to it on the road coming up here. We passed it out to the kids, and man, they had a great time with it. The words of the song are about perseverance and knowing that you have it, and we have it because of God,” Collins said.

The National Battle of the Bands, alongside dedicated individuals in the musical space believe in the power of music arts to enhance other needed skills while in school. They are committed to providing opportunities for as many young individuals as possible to be exposed to music and benefit from its transformative influence.

As the high school band camp continues to expand and enrich the lives of young musicians in Houston, it will undoubtedly nurture the next generation of talented performers, educators and advocates for the arts. By fostering a love for music and promoting community engagement, the camp empowers these students to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world through their musical talents.