At least one wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last year has been settled out of court, according to a Houston attorney representing the family of one of the 10 people who died.

The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from Washington state who traveled to Houston for the concert and died during a crowd rush as headliner Travis Scott performed on stage, filed a lawsuit against the Houston-area rapper, event organizer Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., and several others. The case was settled last week for an undisclosed amount of money, attorney Tony Buzbee of The Buzbee Law Firm wrote in an email.

Astroworld Fest 2021. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

The settlement comes nearly a year after the Nov. 5, 2021, tragedy on the grounds of the former Astroworld amusement park.

“The claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled,” Buzbee wrote. “The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release Friday, April 29, 2022. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.

California-based Live Nation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the settlement.

Scores of lawsuits have been filed in Harris County courts in the aftermath of the tragedy, in which three of the people trampled to death were minors, including a 9-year-old boy.

Houston TV station KTRK, citing anonymous sources familiar with the lawsuits, reported that the case involving 16-year-old victim Brianna Rodriguez, a student at Houston’s Heights High School, also has been settled.

The lawsuit filed by Buzbee last year sought $750 million on behalf of more than 120 plaintiffs. When asked Wednesday if any of the other plaintiffs he is representing have had their cases settled, Buzbee said, “We have no other announcements at this time.”

Acosta’s father, Edgar Acosta, said last year during a news conference announcing the lawsuit that his son was a college student who aspired to be an engineer or computer programmer.