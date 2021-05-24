A Third Ward park was named after Houston native George Floyd.

During a ceremony on Sunday, a monument with George Floyd’s picture and the words, “I can’t breathe Mama,” was unveiled.

George Floyd’s sister LaTonya says the park means a lot to her family.

“I miss him so much and I love him so much there are just no words,” she said.

It was a special moment for Floyd’s family, people in the community and many others who support the family.

“The death of Mr. George Floyd and how he died shocked our nation. Shocked the world,” Executive Chief Satterwhite with Houston Police Department said.

“But where we are at today is a much better time,” Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

The park is located directly across the street from his alma mater Jack Yates High School.

Gertrude Jane Stone dedicated the property on Alabama Street for George Floyd Park.

“Love one another unconditionally,” Stone said.

The park is for people and children in the community. It also recognizes countless others, who have been killed by police.

The ceremony included several guest speakers such as Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Executive Chief Satterwhite of HPD, District Attorney Kim Ogg, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, George Floyd’s sister LaTonya and Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne.

Horne is working to pass a law in Texas that will have a mandatory stature on police bystander intervention, provide protection from retaliation, require external investigation with mandate reprimanding for abuse or misconduct and create a required reportable registry.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the park is a peaceful place for people and children, but she is still working to stop the violence.

"My cry today was for legislators to understand that this is not a partisan issue. I'm frustrated at where we are with the Justice in George Floyd Justice in Policing Act because there is no reason why it should not pass," she said.

LaTonya Floyd says the dedication was beautiful and says she missed her brother so much.

“It’s a wonderful thing and I’m so proud of it,” she said.

LaTonya says part of the family will meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, but she plans to stay in Houston.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after a video showed him pleading for air as an officer knelt on his neck. Floyd’s death has sparked protests and unrest across the nation as demonstrators demand police reform and justice served to Floyd’s arresting officers.

-KPRC