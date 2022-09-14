Texas shoppers have paid more for groceries this year due to inflation, but a state-based grocery chain aims to provide some relief at the checkout aisle.

H-E-B has launched a debit card that pays customers 5% back on some purchases.

The card pays back on purchases of H-E-B branded items, such Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B Home, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing. “With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits.”

The cash back is done automatically to the card and applies to purchases made in-store and online. Cash can be added to the card by linking to a bank debit card or bank account. Cash can also be added to the card at the store.

The card can be used for free cash withdrawals at H-E-B branded ATMs. Customers can also use it to enroll in direct deposit to get paid two days faster from paychecks, Social Security, or other government payments.

All activity on the debit card can be managed with the H-E-B Debit mobile app.

Customers can only sign up for the debit card online at hebdebit.com. The card will arrive in the mail with seven to 10 days of approval.