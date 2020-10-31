Harris County announces new elections administrator

Defender News Service

The Harris County Elections Commission recently announced the appointment of Isabel Longoria as Elections Administrator, according to a statement release by Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins’ office. Once confirmed, Longoria will assume the duties of both elections and voter registration functions that currently reside in the offices of the County Clerk and the County Tax Assessor, respectively.

“As a Special Advisor for Voting Rights and Access, and part of my senior staff, Isabel’s involvement has been integral to expanding voting access for the November 2020 election,” said Hollins. “Isabel’s experience and knowledge made her the clear choice to lead the voter registration and elections process for Harris County.”

Longoria will take the helm of the elections process after the completion of the November 3, 2020 General Election, as County Clerk Chris Hollins’ term comes to an end.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Harris County, my hometown, as Elections Administrator,” said Longoria. “I’m fully committed to ensuring an equitable voter registration and elections process for all voters.”