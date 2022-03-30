Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner Rushion McDonald in partnership with the U.S. Army ROTC and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, will host the HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo at Texas Southern University.

Taking place on at TSU’s University Plaza this Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10a.m. – 4p.m., the HBCU College Day and Career Expo is free. The event showcases HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and some schools will offer on-the-spot enrollment and scholarship opportunities for high school juniors and seniors who bring their high school transcripts and SAT/ACT scores.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for attendees to meet career recruiters from several branches of the military and the U.S. Army ROTC. There will also be live musical entertainment featuring RCA Inspiration Artist DOE and R&B girl group Cette 3, steppers, TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Prairie View A&M graduate Ken Houston.

Rushion’s co-host will be actress/entrepreneur Journey Carter, who also attends Prairie View A&M.

Other HBCUs slated to be in attendance are Prairie View A&M University; Huston-Tillotson University (Austin, TX); Langston University (Langston, OK); Grambling State University (Grambling, LA); Alcorn State University (Lorman, MS); Jackson State University (Jackson, MS); Miles College (Fairfield, AL); and Jarvis Christian College (Hawkins, TX).