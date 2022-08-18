Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!

Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in exchange for a donation of a New Backpack for an HISD student in need, now through Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Hibachi Bros Food Truck (4501 Almeda Road)!

“Going back to school with a new backpack and school supplies is a big deal for kids when it comes to self-confidence, fitting in, and feeling ready to learn,” said Dempsey Robinson, Co-Founder of Hibachi Bros Food Truck. “We love to give back and help kids succeed and thought this would be a fun way to rally some community support for backpack donations by offering our one-of-a-kind Hibachi-stuffed burritos as an extra incentive.”

Hibachi Bros Food Truck Filet Mignon- Shrimp Combo

Photos: Hibachi Bros Food Truck

Robinson, a 25-year-old Los Angeles transplant who came to Houston on a Texas Southern University (TSU) football scholarship, was a student himself up until last year. He co-founded Hibachi Bros with his friend and business partner, Philip Taylor, shortly after his May 2021 TSU graduation and launched his first Food Truck in Houston’s Third Ward in August, not far from the university.

Hibachi Bros Food Truck, which caters to the late-night crowd, features authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Entrées, made to order, with Filet Mignon, lobster, shrimp, salmon, chicken, and New York Steak, along with five signature sauces, made fresh daily! They also serve Hibachi vegetarian options, signature beverages, and “Samurai Ice”, homemade frozen Italian Ice-style treats that are fat free and allergy-friendly, with no dairy, gluten, soy, or peanut!

Hibachi Bros prides itself on the authenticity of its grilled Japanese flavors and standard of making everything from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients and the highest quality 100% Certified Halal meats and seafood. The company will be expanding their catering and events operations in the coming weeks with the launch of a 2nd food truck in less than a year’s time!

Hibachi Bros will be hosting the “Burritos for Backpacks” Back-to-School Drive on Wednesday & Thursday from 5pm-12am, Friday & Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sundays from 3pm-10pm, now through August 28 at their Bus Stop Food Truck Park location on Almeda! Limit one free BRO-RITO per new backpack donation per customer.

For more information, visit https://hibachibroshtx.com.