Houston-based activists Rev. Dr. James Dixon, Jacquelyn Aluotto to host No Trafficking Zones Impact Week

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Houston is one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the nation. To that end, leaders of the NTZ “No Trafficking Zone” initiative are announcing the NTZ Impact Week, which will take place January 27-29, 2021.

The event is a series of focused panel presentations, speakers and educational discussions, purposed to enlighten the public and equip collaborative partners in the work to combat the scourge of trafficking.

NTZ co-founder Jacquelyn Aluotto is a leading human trafficking specialist, a child victims advocate and founder of Real Beauty Real Women. She’s also the Community Outreach Coordinator of HTRA (Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance of the Southern District), a law enforcement advisor, film producer, and creative impact consultant.

Dr. James Dixon, the other NTZ co-founder, is president-elect of the Houston NAACP, pastor of The Community Of Faith Church, founder of One Family One Future, presiding Bishop of Kingdom Builders Global Fellowship and a respected speaker and instructor. Key influencers, experts and elected officials are partnering with NTZ Impact Week.

NTZ launched a year ago in January 2020 at NRG Park, in conjunction with NRG Park as the first NTZ sports and entertainment venue in the world. Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, Inc. board members passed the resolution.

NTZ Week will take place on Jan. 27 and 28, at NRG Park, and on Jan. 29, at The Community Of Faith Church, 1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NTZ Impact Week will feature Conchita Sarnoff, best known for breaking open the Jeffrey Epstein case; Farrah Zulaikha, U.N. Ambassador and humanitarian; Bun B, a leading socially conscious entertainer; Survivor leaders, advocacy organization leaders, law enforcement specialists, elected officials, faith leaders, professional sports figures, and strategic collaborators.

An awards luncheon will recognize the impact of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Commissioner R. Jack Cagle, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Mike McCaul, State Senator Larry Taylor, State Rep. Shawn Their, Judge Bonnie Hellums, and others. A special U.N. recognition and designation will be presented to HCSCC.

According to an NT written statement, “Virtual attendees, including parents, educators, faith leaders, law enforcement officials, public servants and advocacy organizations, will be enlightened, inspired, and called to join the anti-trafficking movement. Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry, a large part of which is sex trafficking. It affects all of us.”