High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Houston freeways will soon be open seven days a week after a successful weekend pilot program that launched over the summer.

METRO announced that vehicles with two or more people can use the lanes for free and solo drivers can access the lanes with a toll tag.

Lanes that will be open are on I-45, I-69/US 59, and US 290. Permanent weekend operations will start Saturday, September 10.

“Yes, our job is to connect people to jobs, but it is also to connect people to recreational opportunities, weekend trips, leisure trips, trips to schools and universities,” said METRO Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran in a press release. “Having a consistent seven-day operation is a significant benefit.”

METRO’s HOV lanes are one ways, but can be reversible depending on the time of day. Rules of the lanes include: carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free, trailer towing is prohibited, and no bicycles, pedestrians or trucks that weight more than one ton.