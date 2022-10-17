The City of Houston has been named one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio. This acknowledgment in the category of city spirit for cities over 25,000 in population comes to Houston for Hire Houston Youth, the city’s youth hiring program.

The Hire Houston Youth Program connects young people to local professions. Youth aged 16 to 24 are offered eight-week paid summer jobs or internships at the City and other public, private, and philanthropic sectors. This year the program provided more than 12,000 opportunities for young Houstonians to explore careers.

“The City of Houston is committed to providing access to internships and job opportunities for our young people who live in the city. Hire Houston Youth gives us the chance to meet these young people where they are and show them professionalism, industry, and a little bit of love,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I am incredibly proud of our Hire Houston Youth program for being a 2022 TML Municipal Excellence Award finalist.”

TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing citizen participation, and reaching toward higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor. Awards are given in two population categories (under 25,000 and over 25,000) and five areas (management innovations, communication programs, city spirit, public safety, and public works).

The 2022 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition was held at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio on October 5-7 and attracted more than 3,300 city officials, who learned ways to govern more effectively, discussed critical issues, and shared best practices and solutions.

TML is a voluntary association of 1,174 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their cities—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Houston is a member of TML.

For further information about TML and the awards program, contact Jacqueline Redin at 512-231-7400 or jredin@tml.org.

About the Mayor’s Office of Education

Public education is a human right, the great social equalizer, and a key to a prosperous community. Mayor Sylvester Turner believes that each generation of children should be assured a better life and education. Through collaboration, communication, and coordination, the Mayor’s Office of Education strives to ensure this goal for all families in Houston by promoting access to equitable education and opportunities.