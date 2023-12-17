Houston residents should soon notice improvements to their water bills following months of grievances and concerns from customers.

The Houston City Council authorized a plan to relieve households complaining about abnormally high water bills in recent years. In response to thousands of complaints from locals who claimed they were being charged for more water than they used, Mayor Sylvester Turner unveiled the proposal this month.

According to Turner, residents can now ask for an analysis of their bills covering the previous 24 months if they believe they have been overcharged and the last three months if they believe they have been undercharged. The modifications to the water bill reduction ordinance would take effect right away.

Here are the changes set to go into effect immediately:

Leak Adjustments:

Current: Two leak adjustments per year.

New: Remove the two times per year limit, allowing additional relief for customers experiencing multiple leaks in a year.

Water Bill Adjustment Incentives:

Current: 50% adjustment after a proven leak repair.

New: Incentivize repair timing – 100% for repairs within 30 days, 75% within 60 days, and standard 50% after 60 days.

Excess Water Usage Credit :

Current: 50% credit on excess water usage.

New: 100% credit on excess wastewater charges, recognizing that water leaks usually don’t impact the sewage system.

Leak Balance Reduction :

Current: Leak Balance Remaining > $2,000 ($250 for eligible elderly customers).

New: Reduce amounts to $1,000 and $100 for eligibility qualifiers.

Customer Responsibility Percentage :

Current: Adjustments down to 150% of average water use.

New: Lower customer responsibility percentage to 125% of monthly average water usage.

Exceptional Circumstances Adjustment:

Current: Excess of five times the average monthly bill; Up to $4,000 for one occurrence; Doesn’t exceed two months.

New: Excess of two times the average monthly bill; Up to $10,000 for one occurrence; Doesn’t exceed two billing cycles.

Meter Lock Option:

Current: Pay for private plumber removal to avoid monthly base charges.

New: Offer a lock option for a one-time fee (estimated $150); remove all base charges from the account once charged.

E-Bill Benefits:

New: Sign up for an e-bill and receive a $0.50 discount for each bill, encouraging paperless transactions.

Back Billing Limits :

Current: Long-term estimations result in catch-up bills of up to 24 months.

New: Codify Public Works’ practice – no back billing greater than three months for residential customers.

In a press statement, Turner stated that citizens shouldn’t have to pay irrational fees, some exceeding $1,000.

“[This] action removes the structural hurdles that prevented Houston Public Works from adjusting unusually high water bills. Because we have improved the ordinances, the department can be more responsive in the future,” said Turner in the press release. “We do not want to assess people for what they are not using; people should only pay for the water they use at home or business.”

While it’s good that the plan is in place and will help lower some households’ water costs, Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin stated that the water meters represent a larger problem that must be resolved.

Another reason for the rise in water bills is that Houston Public Works is still addressing problems with water meters. Public Works data states that meter faults increased from 36,800 in 2020 to 91,000 in March 2023, indicating Houston is grappling with its outdated water infrastructure.

The director of public works in Houston, Carol Haddock, stated that because 125,000 of the water meters in the city are electronic and don’t give reliable readings, employees are forced to estimate the monthly water cost by roughly $40,000.

Martin asked that, by Dec 31, public works share a master plan outlining the financial requirements for resolving the water meter issues and all other issues forcing us to perform this kind of work again. Additionally, Martha Castex-Tatum, a council member representing District K, raised concerns about the city inspecting the suppliers of water meter parts.