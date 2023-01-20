Transportation Security Administration agents found a large amount of firearms at Texas airports in 2022.

Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport reported 298 and 125 firearms detected in carry-ons, respectively. Bush had the third-most finds in airports across the U.S. last year.

Both numbers were up from 2021, when 245 were found at IAH and 80 were found at Hobby.

Another Texas airport made the No. 2 spot on the list: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport found 385. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 448 firearm finds, the most ever recorded at any airport since the inception of TSA.

In all, Texas made up 20% of all guns found last year, and nearly 90% of them were loaded. Nationally, 6,542 firearms were found in carry-ons in 2022, which was the most in more than a decade.

All discovered firearms are turned over to local airport law enforcement agencies, and determine what happens with the firearm and traveler based on factors including whether or not the firearm was loaded, or if there was accessible ammunition.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

The TSA Top 10 for 2022: