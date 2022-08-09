Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) recently hosted a 50th anniversary homecoming weekend, “Celebrating The Gold Standard” with 3-days of networking, performances and class reunion events with acclaimed alumni Aug 5 – 7. Each event took place at various venues with historical significance to the school’s existence including its original building.

“We were so excited to welcome alumni of The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA) and the public to our 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Denise Ward, HSPVA alumna and president of HSPVA BAN. “The legacy of HSPVA would not be possible without recognizing the achievements and perseverance of our notable alumni in various creative and influential industries from the arts to community activism.”

The Black Alumni Network’s curated homecoming weekend of events celebrated HSPVA traditions while highlighting contributions by Black alumni to the school’s legacy. The weekend also provided opportunities to support current and future HSPVA students.

The weekend kicked off Friday, August 5 with “Off The Record | Welcome Cocktail Mixer” featuring Grammy Award-winning DJ and HSPVA alum Bryan-Michael Cox at the DeLuxe Theatre. Saturday’s events included “What I Wish I Knew (LIVE): An Edutainment Series” at the Heinen Theatre, the original HSPVA campus.

Saturday evening found weekend participants enjoying “The Happening: Alumni All-Stars.” This star-studded “talent show” took place at Kinder HSPVA’s current Downtown Houston location.

The festivities concluded on Sunday with the “HSPVA Family Reunion” at Axelrad in Third Ward.

“This weekend was our chance to honor the legacy of HSPVA Black excellence, while paving the way forward for the next generation of HSPVA students. It was truly a much-needed breath of fresh air for myself and our community to be surrounded by so much talent and love,” said Ward.