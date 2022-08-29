This week was the start of the 2022 High School football Season. Friday, I attended the Shadow Creek vs. Manvel game which was held at Freedom Field. Shadow Creek looked really good on both sides of the ball. Manvel look good on defense but their offense wasn’t able to move the ball as they would have hoped. Shadow Creek would take the lead and never look back as they won 32 – 13. Manvel will take on Westbrook next as Shadow Creek looks to face Clear Springs.

Saturday, I attended the Mortan Ranch vs. Eisenhower game which was held at Legacy Stadium. Mortan Ranch got off to a slow start, lots of missed tackles and failure to fly to the ball on defense. This led to an opening touchdown off a swing pass to Eisenhower’s WR Ryan Niblett. Niblett would go on to have a good first half of play, until Mortan Ranch began to make their run. Mortan Ranch picked it up on the defensive end and moved the ball fluently on offense in the second half. At the end, Mortan Ranch walked away victorious 21-19. Mortan Ranch will face Katy Paetow next as Eisenhower looks to face Conroe.